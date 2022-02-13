Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.750-$5.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.75-$5.95 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.03 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

