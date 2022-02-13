Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$5.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-$5.95 EPS.

FRT stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,617. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

