Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.750-$5.950 EPS.

FRT stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. 1,008,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

