Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.750-$5.950 EPS.

Shares of FRT traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,617. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

