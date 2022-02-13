FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 418,288 Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 418,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.18% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 388,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,999.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.13 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

