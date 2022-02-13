FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,452 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $310.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.