FIL Ltd Has $8.84 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.11% of Scientific Games worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

