FIL Ltd Increases Stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 2.40% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.39 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.