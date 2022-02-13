FIL Ltd Sells 32,267 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Afya worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Afya by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Afya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Afya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFYA opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

