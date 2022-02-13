Filecash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $648,000.00 (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $485,557.52 and approximately $648,000.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.50 or 0.06888136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.59 or 1.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

