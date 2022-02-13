Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIL shares. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.02.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,704.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

