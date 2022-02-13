Financial Analysis: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69% Central Valley Community Bancorp 34.28% 11.52% 1.25%

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Texas Capital Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 5 0 2.50 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $74.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 3.39 $253.94 million $4.59 14.81 Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 3.34 $28.40 million $2.31 10.00

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.