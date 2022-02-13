Financial Comparison: CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) & Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Apple Hospitality REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.97%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 6.38 -$173.21 million ($0.21) -80.05

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT -5.58% -1.49% -0.95%

Summary

CT Real Estate Investment Trust beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.