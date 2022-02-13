Financial Survey: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) versus Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Verona Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verona Pharma and Atea Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 2 0 0 1.67

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.15%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -48.21% -40.24% Atea Pharmaceuticals 11.89% 4.27% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$65.15 million ($1.47) -4.05 Atea Pharmaceuticals $48.63 million 11.52 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats Verona Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, an oral purine nucleoside prodrug product candidate, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of dengue; AT-787, a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of AT-527 and AT-777 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and AT-889, an investigational, second-generation nucleoside pyrimidine prodrug and other compounds for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. It has a Roche License Agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. for development and commercialization related to AT-527 outside of the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

