Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Finning International has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $32.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

