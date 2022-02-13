First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of First Bancorp worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

