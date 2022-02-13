First Manhattan Co. Acquires 500 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

