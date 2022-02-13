First Manhattan Co. Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VOE opened at $147.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

