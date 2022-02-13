First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 178.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

