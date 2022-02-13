First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Datto were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth $336,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Datto by 129.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth $2,235,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

