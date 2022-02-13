First Manhattan Co. Has $169,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM opened at $447.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.39. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.40 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.