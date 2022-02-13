First Manhattan Co. Takes $80,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

MYD opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.