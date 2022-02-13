First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.70 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.44). 9,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 93,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Property Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Property Group from GBX 103 ($1.39) to GBX 112 ($1.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.09 million and a PE ratio of -23.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.32%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

