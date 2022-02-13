First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.26% of First Republic Bank worth $89,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.