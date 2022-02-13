FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 1,834 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 463% compared to the typical volume of 326 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FMAC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.