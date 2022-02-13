FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.34. FirstService has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

