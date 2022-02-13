Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4,618.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,523 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $63,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Five9 by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,797,000 after acquiring an additional 70,546 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Shares of FIVN opened at $130.73 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

