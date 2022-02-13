Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

