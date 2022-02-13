FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Shares of SKOR opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.