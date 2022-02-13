Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $147.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 290,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.80. 886,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,565. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

