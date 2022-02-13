Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 89.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

