Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 121,571 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 575.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,571 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 265,256 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,052,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

