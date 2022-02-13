Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $5.54 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $158.96 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.13.
