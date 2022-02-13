Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $126.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

