Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,026 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.73% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $163.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.11.

