Flux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.89 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Flux has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $375.90 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00277274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00078192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00095520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003521 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 226,482,455 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

