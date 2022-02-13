Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE:FMX opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.