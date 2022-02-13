Font Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $332,801.19 and approximately $39,088.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Font Profile

Font is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

