FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

