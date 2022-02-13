Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Forrester Research updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

FORR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 45,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,150. The company has a market cap of $991.72 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90.

FORR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

