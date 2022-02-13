Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Forrester Research stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.72 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

