Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.
Forrester Research stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.72 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
