Fortis Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of FTS opened at C$59.03 on Friday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Veritas Investment Research decreased their price objective on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.08.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

