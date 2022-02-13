Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 501,585 shares.The stock last traded at $46.06 and had previously closed at $46.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

