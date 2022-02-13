Fortress Investment Group LLC Purchases 136,900 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.94% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAA. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $985,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $81,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,944,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

