FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $50.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.46.

FOXA stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

