Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 177,800 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.25% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,239 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.50 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

