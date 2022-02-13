Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties worth $26,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

