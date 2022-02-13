Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,150 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.76% of Canada Goose worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canada Goose by 871.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 1,080,884 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,385,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 27.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOS. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

GOOS opened at $26.90 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.