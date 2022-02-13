Franklin Resources Inc. Has $29.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $256.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.18 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

