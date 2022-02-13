Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $486.50 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.18 million.Freshworks also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.23)-$(0.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,637,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

